Odessa man facing burglary, assault charges

May 22—An Odessa man was arrested early Monday morning after his former girlfriend told police he forced his way into her apartment and chased the man he found inside around with a knife.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, officers received a disturbance call from the 1200 block of Harless Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Monday. The caller told a dispatcher Pedro Miguel Granados Juvier, 33, was chasing a 34-year-man with a knife.

When officers arrived they found the alleged victim extremely upset and hiding, the report stated. He told the officers Juvier chased him with a knife and threatened to kill him.

Juvier's former girlfriend told officers she opened the front door of her apartment to let the 34-year-old man out and Juvier was waiting outside, the report stated. The 46-year-old said Juvier forced his way inside, grabbed a knife from her kitchen and chased the other man outside.

Juvier was found nearby and arrested on suspicion of burglary of a habitation, a first-degree felony punishable by five years to life in prison and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

Juvier remained in the Ector County jail Monday afternoon. No bond had yet been set.