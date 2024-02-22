Odessa man facing felony drug charge

Feb. 21—An Odessa man was arrested Tuesday on a felony drug charge after detectives received a tip and launched an investigation.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, detectives received information Joshua Tavarez was selling meth and they obtained a search warrant for his house in the 2800 block of Henderson Avenue after using a "myriad of investigative techniques" that resulted in the seizure of more than 290 grams of the drug.

During the search, detectives found packaging, digital scales, more methamphetamine and two guns, once of which had been reported stolen in Midland County, the report stated.

Tavarez was arrested on suspicion of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony, and theft of a firearm.

Tavarez is being held in the Ector County jail on a parole violation charge, U.S. Marshal's hold and surety bonds totaling $95,000.