Odessa man facing life in prison

Aug. 19—A 30-year-old Odessa man is facing up to life in prison after being accused of raping two children under the age of 14 and causing them to engage in sex acts with each other for more than two years.

According to Ector County District Court records, Jeffry Scott Riley was indicted July 25, on a single count of continuous sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony that is punishable by a prison sentence of five years to life. The three-page indictment lists a series of sex acts Riley is accused of committing between Jan. 1, 2019, and Aug. 10, 2021.

Riley was arrested on Thursday and as of Friday remained in the Ector County jail on a $500,000 bond.

Riley's attorney, Dan Siler, has filed a motion to reduce his bond stating it's excessive.

According to the motion, Riley was born and raised in Odessa, received serious injuries in combat while in the U.S. Marine Corps, has no felony convictions on his record, lives with his parents and isn't a flight risk. Siler has asked for his bond to reduced to $50,000.