Odessa man facing three drug charges

May 8—An Odessa man found sleeping in the parking lot of an 8th Street gas station Thursday night was arrested on three felony drug charges.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, when officers found Estuardo Cardona, 33, sleeping in his Lincoln Town Car they saw foil used to burn narcotics on the driver's side floorboard. When they woke Cardona up, they noticed he was sweating profusely, had glazed over eyes and pupils the size of pinpoints.

In Cardona's pocket was a clear plastic bag filled with six grams of ecstasy and fentanyl-laced oxycodone pills, the report stated. In addition, the officers found a plastic bag on the passenger seat filled with 1.23 grams of crack cocaine and another bag filled with 0.83 grams of ecstasy pills.

Cardona was arrested on suspicion of three counts of possession of a controlled substance, one a state jail felony, another a third-degree felony and the third a second-degree felony. The most serious charge carries a potential prison sentence of two to 20 years in prison.

Cardona remained in the Ector County jail Monday on surety bonds totaling $42,500.