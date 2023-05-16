Odessa man indicted in fatal January crash

May 16—An Odessa man has been indicted in connection with a January crash that took the life of a 38-year-old father of three.

According to an indictment handed down in Ector County District Court May 11, Keegan James Hartsell, 22, was speeding when he drove a vehicle into an oncoming lane of traffic and killed Nicholas Lintner on Jan. 4.

Hartsell is facing one count of criminally negligent homicide, a state jail felony punishable by six months to two years in prison. He was arrested Monday and released from the Ector County jail after posting a $30,000 bond.

District Court records indicate a civil lawsuit has been filed against Hartsell and his employer, Baughman Hollywood Blasting and Coating, by Lintner's wife, Shawna Warne and mother, Jane Lintner-LaNeave.

According to an Odessa Police Department report and the lawsuit, Lintner was stopped at a red light on Kermit Highway at West County Road when Hartsell crossed into oncoming traffic in a Baughman Hollywood-owned Ford F-250 and struck four different vehicles, including the Chevrolet Silverado Lintner was a passenger in, killing him.

The lawsuit states Hartsell was on-duty and working for the company at the time of the crash.

Warne and Lintner-LaNeave are seeking damages in excess of $1 million.