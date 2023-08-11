Odessa man Indicted in Pecos for allegedly attempting to smuggle methamphetamine from Mexico to Dallas

Aug. 10—PECOS — A federal grand jury in Pecos returned an indictment today charging an Odessa man with importation and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl.

According to the affidavit attached to a complaint, Angel Vargas-Valdivia, 23, attempted to enter the United States from Mexico through the Presidio Port of Entry on Aug. 8. During a Customs and Border Protection inspection, officers noticed evidence of tampering on the rear quarter panels of Vargas's vehicle, as well as abnormally heavy vehicle doors. X-ray imaging revealed anomalies within the vehicle's quarter panels, side doors, rear cargo door, trunk and roof. Further inspection revealed 154 bundles weighing approximately 72.2 kilograms. A crystal-like substance extracted from the bundles tested positive for properties of methamphetamine.

Vargas-Valdivia made his initial court appearance today before U.S. Magistrate Judge David Fannin of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas. If convicted, he faces a penalty of 10 years to life in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza of the Western District of Texas and Special Agent in Charge Francisco B. Burrola for the Homeland Security Investigations El Paso Division made the announcement.

HSI is investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Scott Greenbaum is prosecuting the case.