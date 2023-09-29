Odessa man pleads guilty to possession of meth

Sep. 28—PECOS — An Odessa man pleaded guilty Thursday to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

According to court documents, Angel Vargas-Valdivia, 23, attempted to enter the United States from Mexico through the Presidio Port of Entry on August 8. During a Customs and Border Protection inspection, officers noticed evidence of tampering on the rear quarter panels of Vargas's vehicle, as well as abnormally heavy vehicle doors. X-ray imaging revealed anomalies within the vehicle's quarter panels, side doors, rear cargo door, trunk and roof. Further inspection revealed 154 bundles weighing approximately 72.2 kilograms. A crystal-like substance extracted from the bundles tested positive for properties of methamphetamine.

Vargas pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. A sentencing date has not been set. Vargas faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza of the Western District of Texas and HSI Special Agent in Charge Francisco B. Burrola, El Paso Division, made the announcement.

HSI is investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Scott Van Greenbaum is prosecuting the case.