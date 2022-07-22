Odessa man sentenced to 25 years

Jul. 21—An Odessa man was sentenced to 25 years in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to murder in the April 2020 death of another man.

According to online Ector County District Court records, Michael Brian Thomas Hosch admitted to shooting Logan Ray Hatfield to death on April 1, 2020. Under the terms of his plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed an unlawful possession of a firearms charge that was filed at the same time.

Ector County Sheriff's Office deputies found Hatfield's body inside a vehicle in the 6000 block of West Lemon Street in Pleasant Farms after receiving a suspicious vehicle call.

Hosch was arrested in Cambridge, Minnesota, and extradited to Ector County several days later.

Ector County District Attorney Dusty Gallivan said the case was drug-related and Hosch shot at Hatfield's vehicle, believing he intended to steal from him. One of the shots struck Hatfield in the head.