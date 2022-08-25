Odessa man shot, killed Wednesday

Aug. 24—A 43-year-old Odessa man was shot and killed on Jeter Avenue early Wednesday morning.

According to the Odessa Police Department, officers received a disturbance call around 2:40 a.m. Wednesday. When they arrived on the scene of the incident, they found Jody Goode suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

A witness told officers they shot Goode to defend another person who was in a physical fight with Goode.

No arrests have been made and police continue to investigate the incident.

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be forwarded to the Ector County District Attorney's Office.

The incident took place on Jeter Avenue near Fitch Avenue, around the block from Hays Magnet Academy.