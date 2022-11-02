Odessa murder suspect back in jail

Nov. 1—An Odessa man facing a murder charge is back in jail after prosecutors discovered that despite the fact he was placed on home confinement, he began leaving his house on a regular basis nine days after his release.

According to Ector County District Court records, Shemar Javorkovit Harrington, 21, was released from the Ector County Adult Detention Center Sept. 9 after posting surety bonds totaling $230,000. He was placed on a GPS monitoring device and ordered to stay home.

On Oct. 18, Assistant Ector County District Attorney Elizabeth Howard asked Judge Denn Whalen of the 70th Ector County District Court to revoke Harrington's release stating Harrington left home on 12 occasions from Sept. 9 through Oct. 11.

Harrington was booked back into the jail Monday.

According to the Odessa Police Department, Harrington was arrested May 29 after Erika Renee Pena, 31, was shot and killed while breaking up a fight at an apartment complex in the 4600 block of Oakwood Drive.

Witnesses told police Harrington and another man were fighting outside one of the apartment complex's buildings when Pena tried to separate the two of them. They reported hearing a gunshot and seeing Harrington running toward his apartment complex nearby and the other man running to an apartment near where the shooting took place.

Officers found the other man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the left arm and he was taken to Odessa Regional Medical Center Hospital, according to the report.

Officers found a 9 mm cartridge case near where Pena was shot and they also found 9 mm magazines and ammunition in Harrington's apartment.

Harrington was immediately arrested on suspicion of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, but released from jail after posting bond two weeks later.

Harrington was indicted on the same charges Sept. 9 at which time Whalen ordered him to wear a GPS monitoring device and stay home, unless he was working or shopping during his allotted two hours per week.