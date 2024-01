Jan. 11—The Odessa Rotary Club recently inducted its newest member, Adrian Rubio, to the organization at their weekly meeting on the Odessa College Campus.

Mr. Rubio is the CEO and President of West Texas Credit Union and was sponsored into the club by Odessa Rotary Club member Jon Brisco.

The Odessa Rotary Club is a service organization devoted to "Service Above Self." It meets every Wednesday for lunch in the Saulsbury Center at Odessa College.