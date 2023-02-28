Odessa teen accused in agg assault

Feb. 27—An 18-year-old Odessa resident was arrested Friday night after his live-in girlfriend told authorities he choked her and threatened to commit a murder-suicide.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, the girl called 911 from a neighbor's Andrew Highways apartment and when officers arrived, the 18-year-old explained she and Kol Javel McDonald were driving back to their apartment from the mall when they began to argue. She said they pulled over and McDonald used both hands to choke her to the point where she couldn't breathe.

When the pair got home, the girl said McDonald grabbed a kitchen knife after she told him she was going to leave him and came toward her in a threatening manner. When she tried to leave, she said he slammed her to the floor and threatened to kill her and himself. According to the report, she eventually left the apartment and fled to a neighbor's to use their phone to call 911.

Officers found multiple bruises and scratches around her neck, broken blood vessels in her eyes and a knife on a pile of clothes in the bedroom, the report stated.

McDonald was found in the parking lot of the apartment complex, but declined to speak with police. He was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family violence, a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison. He was released from the Ector County jail Sunday after posting a $50,000 surety bond.