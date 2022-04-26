Odessa teen dead following shooting

Apr. 25—A 19-year-old man was shot to death late Sunday evening in West Odessa and a 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

According to the Ector County Sheriff's Office, dispatchers received two calls around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. In the first call, dispatchers were told a vehicle had driven through a fence into the middle of a field near West 16th Street and Tim Tam Circle. In the second call, a woman reported someone had been shot at the accident scene.

Deputies found Mauricio Israel Islas, 19, suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso; he later died at Medical Center Hospital.

According to the ECSO, Craig Vaughn Bowers, who had been detained at the scene, was arrested after several witnesses were located and interviewed.

Bowers is being held on a $250,000 bond.