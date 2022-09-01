Odessa woman accused of agg assault

Aug. 31—An Odessa woman was arrested Tuesday after her uncle told police she attacked him with a plastic clothes hanger and threatened him with a pocket knife.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, officers received a disturbance call from the 1400 block of Doran Drive around 7 p.m. Tuesday and when he arrived, a 53-year-old man told them Tamikka Sims hit him multiple times in the arm with the hanger and then grabbed a pocket knife and threatened to stab him with it.

Sims admitted to hitting her uncle, officers saw visible white parks on his arm and witnesses corroborated his story, the report stated.

Sims was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family violence, a Class 2 felony punishable by a prison sentence of two to 20 years in prison. She remained in the Ector County jail Wednesday on a $25,000 surety bond.

Online jail records show Sims was released from jail June 19 after posting a $386 bond in an assault/family violence case.