Odessa woman accused of aggravated assault

Feb. 13—An Odessa woman was arrested Sunday night after two of her daughters and her husband told police she tried to kill him with a beer bottle and a gun.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, officers received a disturbance call from the 3700 block of North Texas Avenue around 8 p.m. and when they arrived, they found broken glass and blood on the fronts and sides of multiple cars in the driveway and around the front door patio.

The officers heard the sound of a disturbance inside the house and because nobody answered the door, they forced their way inside, the report stated.

Officers found a 52-year-old man with an "extremely large" gash in the middle of his forehead and they were told his wife, Maricruz Sanchez, 42, struck her him in the forehead with a beer bottle during a fight over infidelity. According to the police report, the man ran inside to try to stop the bleeding and Sanchez followed him, demanding to know who his lover is.

According to the report, Sanchez demanded another beer from her 29-year-old daughter and then fired a .22 caliber gun at her husband, barely missing him.

Sanchez's husband told police he tackled her to get the gun away from her and the 29-year-old and a 21-year-old daughter wrestled with Sanchez so he could leave the house. According to the report, Sanchez's husband was afraid she'd kill him, but he was also afraid for Sanchez's daughters and two younger children inside the house.

Officers found a bullet hole that traveled through an entire wall, a shell casing and a gun with one missing bullet, the report stated.

Sanchez was arrested on suspicion of two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family violence and failure to identify because she told officers who asked her for her name and date of birth to "figure it out," the report stated.

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison. Sanchez remains in the Ector County jail on surety bonds totaling $100,396.