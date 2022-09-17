Odessa woman accused of spitting on cop

Sep. 16—An Odessa woman who was arrested on a misdemeanor DWI charge is now facing a felony charge, too, after police said she repeatedly spit on her arresting officer and tried to spit on others.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, an investigator with the Ector County Medical Examiner's Office happened upon a Dodge Charger with heavy front end damage parked on the sidewalk in the 4100 block of East 42nd Street around 2 a.m. Friday and he called authorities.

The driver of the car, Ynez Paloma Martinez, 24, had red, glassy eyes and smelled like alcohol when officers arrived and she wasn't making sense when spoken to, the report stated.

While speaking with the officers, Martinez became belligerent and argumentative and flashed her breasts at them, according to the report.

The officer who arrested Martinez wrote in her report that after she placed Martinez in her car, Martinez spit on her multiple times and tried to spit on other officers.

Another officer reported he saw Martinez spitting and noted she also "blew air out of her nose causing mucus to eject from her nose...attempting to blow it toward" the arresting officer.

Martinez was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and harassment of a public servant, a Class 3 felony punishable by two to 10 years in prison.

Martinez remained in the Ector County jail as of Friday afternoon on surety bonds totaling $10,500.