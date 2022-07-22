Odessa woman arrested

Jul. 21—An Odessa woman was arrested Tuesday after admitting she used methamphetamine three days before delivering her daughter.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, Medical Center Hospital staff contacted authorities on July 17 after a 6-pound newborn girl's urine tested positive for methamphetamines and so did her mother's. Hospital staff informed officers the baby had to be placed into intensive care as she went through withdrawals.

Aubree Nelson admitted to CPS workers she ingested methamphetamines three days prior, the report stated.

Nelson was arrested on suspicion of abandoning/endangering a child, imminent danger of death, bodily injury or physical/mental impairment.

As of Thursday, she remained in the Ector County jail on a $3,000 surety bond.