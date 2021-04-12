Odessa woman arrested for alleged burglary, assault

Apr. 12—WARDEN — An Odessa woman was booked into the Grant County Jail for alleged assault and burglary Wednesday after she allegedly entered a house near Warden, assaulted a man and woman with a Taser and chased the man with a handgun after he left the house.

Deborah Davidson, 41, was booked on assault with a firearm, first-degree burglary, two counts of fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.

Davidson allegedly entered the house off state Route 262 East at about noon, according to social media post by the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

She allegedly used the Taser on a man and woman in the house, then left and returned with a handgun, using it to hit the man in the face, according to the GCSO. The man escaped out of a window and Davidson ran after him.

"All parties involved know each other and the incident is said to be connected with romantic relationships," the post stated.

She was arrested without incident by GCSO deputies and officers from the Warden Police Department.

