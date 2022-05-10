Odessa woman arrested on animal cruelty

May 9—A 35-year-old woman was arrested on three outstanding warrants early Friday morning approximately five weeks after Odessa animal control officers said they found a dead pitbull at her home and two other dogs severely malnourished.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, animal control officers were dispatched to the 700 block of McKinney Avenue on March 31 to investigate an animal cruelty report.

When officers arrived, they found a pitbull mix dead and a boxer mix and a corgi mix malnourished to the point their ribs were visible, the report stated. The boxer was on its side unable to move and later had to be euthanized. The corgi was locked in a kennel, but later nursed back to health.

A veterinarian determined all three dogs were dehydrated and malnourished and had worms. The doctor also found their conditions could have been prevented, the report stated.

The officers sought three warrants for Naomi Minjarez, two for cruelty to animals causing serious bodily injury or death and one for cruelty to animals, neglect.

She was arrested at her home shortly before 5 a.m. Friday and booked into the Ector County jail. She was released Saturday after posting three surety bonds totaling $42,500.