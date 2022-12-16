Odessa woman arrested on warrant

Dec. 15—An Odessa woman indicted six years ago for allegedly misappropriating more than $200,000 was arrested on a warrant Wednesday for failing to appear in court last January.

According to Ector County court records, Jamie Nicole Gill, 37, was indicted in August 2016 on one count of aggregated misapplication of fiduciary property greater than $200,000 and one count of aggregated theft of property greater than $200,000, which are both punishable by a maximum sentence of life in prison.

The indictment alleges Gill was a fiduciary or acting in a fiduciary capacity for Piper Surveying when she used company funds for personal use from June 2011 until June 2015.

Judge James Rush of the 244th Ector County District Court forfeited her $100,000 bond and issued a warrant for her arrest when she didn't show up for a court appearance on Jan. 4, court records show. He also ordered her held without bond if she was arrested again.

Gill was booked into the Ector County jail Wednesday.