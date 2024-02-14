Odessa woman facing assault, drug charges

Feb. 13—A 35-year-old Odessa woman who claimed her former boyfriend fired a gun multiple times at her house was arrested on assault and drug charges last week.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, Tristen Cordilia Brumbaugh called 911 Feb. 6 to report that her ex-boyfriend, 36, had fired multiple rounds into her house on Cummings after she fired a shot at him.

When officers arrived, Brumbaugh told officers she'd fired a "warning round" into the ground because her ex had refused to leave her property. She said when she went back inside she heard shots being fired in the backyard.

According to the report, officers found a shell casing near Brumbaugh's front door, a bullet hole in the concrete nearby, five shell casings in the backyard and five bullet holes in the back of the house.

In addition, officers found Psilocybin mushrooms in Brumbaugh's house along with several other firearms, the report stated.

Brumbaugh's former boyfriend, located at a different location, told officers he doesn't own any guns, the report stated. Officers didn't find any guns on the man, but they did test him for gunshot residue.

The officers then arrested Brumbaugh on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a controlled substance. She was released from the Ector County jail Feb. 8 after posting surety bonds totaling $90,000.