Odessa woman gets 40 years in husband's death

Apr. 14—A 31-year-old Odessa woman was sentenced to 40 years in prison Wednesday after admitting she shot her husband to death in May 2021.

Clara Jassmin Ledward was indicted on a single murder count in September 2021 in connection with the May 14, 2021, death of Jacob Ledward, 24.

According to the Odessa Police Department, Clara Ledward was shot and taken into custody by authorities in Ojinaga, Chihuahua Mexico two months following the death of her husband.

Jacob Ledward's body was found inside his home in the 2000 block of East 7th Street after relatives asked police to conduct a welfare check.

Ledward had been scheduled to go to trial earlier this month in the 70th Ector County District Court.