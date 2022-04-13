Odessa woman indicted in stabbing

Apr. 12—A 24-year-old Odessa woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend twice last June was arrested April 8 after an Ector County grand jury indicted her on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

Alexis Alejandra Soto's boyfriend told an Ector County Sheriff's Office deputy that he and Soto had been arguing over finances in the 9300 block of West 25th Street when she took a three-inch long pocket knife and stabbed him in the thigh and buttocks.

The grand jury indicted her March 30.