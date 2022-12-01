Odessa woman sentenced to 20 years

Nov. 30—An Ector County jury sentenced a 38-year-old woman to 20 years in prison Wednesday after finding her guilty of her third driving while intoxicated offense.

According to a news release from the Ector County District Attorney's Office, DWI is normally punishable by a prison sentence of two to 10 years, but prosecutors Kortney Williams and Melissa Williams sought an enhanced sentence for Bonnie Dessirae Keneson because of her criminal history.

She was indicted on a DWI 3rd or more charge following her arrest in April 2020 by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Ector County court records show that prior to today's conviction, Keneson had been arrested twice for DWI and three times for driving without a valid license. In one of the DWI cases, she had a child under 15 with her.

In addition, records show that between 1999 and 2013, Keneson also committed the following crimes: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest, driving without insurance, interference with an emergency request for assistance, harassment, resisting arrest and assault of a public servant.