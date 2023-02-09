Odessan accused in accident involving injury

Feb. 8—An Odessa man accused of rear-ending a pickup truck with his mother's vehicle nearly a year ago was arrested on outstanding warrants Monday.

According to Odessa Police Department reports, three warrants were issued for Mark Anthony Mendoza, 24, after he allegedly hit the back of a Chevrolet C1500 with his mother's Mitsubishi Outlander shortly after midnight last Valentine's Day.

A 35-year-old passenger in the Chevy was taken to Medical Center Hospital with a head injury and a witness reported seeing two people run away from the crash at Grandview Avenue and East Sixth Street, the report stated.

Mendoza was identified as the driver of the Mitsubishi by his older sister, who spotted him in the car moments before the crash. His driver's license was also found inside the car, the report stated.

Police sought warrants for Mendoza for accident involving bodily injury, accident involving damage to vehicle and possession of marijuana because 7.9 grams of the drug were found in the center console, according to the report.

According to Ector County District Court records, Mendoza had an outstanding warrant at the time of the crash for failing to appear at his August 2021 arraignment hearing in a June 2020 evading arrest case.

Mendoza was booked into the Ector County jail on the four outstanding warrants Monday. He's being held without bond in the evading case and surety bonds totaling $37,000 in the Feb. 14, 2022 crash case.