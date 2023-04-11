Odessan accused in agg assault

Apr. 10—A 23-year-old Odessa man was arrested last week after his girlfriend told authorities he pointed a gun at her head during a fit of jealousy.

According to an Odessa Police Department report released Monday, the 24-year-old woman called police on March 20 and told them Isaiah Malachi Diaz grabbed her phone while they were in a car together and discovered messages from another man. She said he became upset, pulled over into the parking lot of the Holiday Inn on East 42nd Street and forced her to call the other man at gunpoint.

The woman told police she asked the other man to come visit her on West Bradley Drive and after locking herself in the bathroom, she heard him arrive, the report stated. She then heard three gunshots and saw the other man leaving.

The other man advised the officers he saw Diaz standing outside the home with a gun and as he was leaving he heard gunshots, the report stated.

Officers confirmed there were texts and phone calls on the day in question and saw injuries on the woman, according to the report.

When officers contacted Diaz on March 27, he denied everything, but they obtained a warrant for his arrest on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge and he was arrested Wednesday.

He was released Thursday after posting a $50,000 surety bond.