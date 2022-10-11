Odessan accused in agg assault

Oct. 10—An Odessa man was arrested Friday on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge after his girlfriend ended up in the hospital with a brain bleed, broken nose and other injuries, according to an Odessa Police Department report.

On Sept. 27, police officers were dispatched to Medical Center Hospital around 5 a.m. after an Odessa woman drove her 23-year-old daughter to the emergency room.

The younger woman told officers she got into an argument with Garry Huff, 47, around 3 a.m. and it turned physical, the report indicated. The fight began in her vehicle and continued inside a home in the 1800 block of Boise Drive.

The alleged victim told officers Huff used his fists and his feet to assault her head, face and body, according to the report. She fled the residence and went home and told her mother what had happened.

Medical staff told officers the woman had a brain bleed, broken nose and numerous bruises on her body, the report stated.

A warrant was issued for Huff's arrest and he was booked into the Ector County jail Friday. He remained in the jail Monday on a surety bond of $75,000.

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family violence is a first-degree felony punishable by five years to life in prison.