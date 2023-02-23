Odessan accused in agg assault

Feb. 22—A 32-year-old Midland man is facing two felony charges following a bar fight early Saturday morning.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, officers learned of a disturbance at La Playa on East 8th Street around 2:15 a.m. Saturday and when they arrived witnesses told them a 28-year-old man had been hit in the face with a beer bottle, causing a cut above one of his eyebrows.

Officers arrested Francisco Javier Garcia Chavez and while searching him discovered 1.5 grams of cocaine in a folded dollar bill in his pocket, the report stated.

Chavez was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a controlled substance. The assault charge is punishable by two to 20 years in prison and the drug charge carries a two to 10-year prison term.

Chavez remained in the Ector County jail Wednesday on surety bonds totaling $40,000 and an Immigration and Customs Enforcement hold.