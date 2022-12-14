Odessan accused of agg assault

Dec. 14—An Ector County man was arrested Monday after his mother accused him of threatening to stab her and pushing her grandson.

According to an Ector County Sheriff's Office report, a 57-year-old woman called 911 for help from her home in the 2800 block of Iola Avenue. When deputies arrived, she told them she and her son, Octavio Caballero Delao, got into an argument at the HEB on Iola Avenue and West University and he took her 4-year-old autistic grandson home.

When she got home a short time later, the woman said her son, who was intoxicated, began to destroy items inside their house, pushed her to the ground and threatened to stab her while looming over her with a large knife, the report stated. She said he also pushed her grandson against a couch.

Delao was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family violence and injury to a child or disabled individual/family violence.

Delao remained in the Ector County jail Tuesday afternoon on surety bonds totaling $40,000.