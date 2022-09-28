Odessan accused in aggravated assault

Sep. 27—An argument over music lyrics led to an Odessa man being arrested on an aggravated assault charge Friday.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, a 32-year-old woman came into the station around 3 a.m. Sept. 8 and told officers she thought her foot was broken during an argument with her boyfriend of eight months, Andrell Tysean Williams, 38.

The woman said she had just set off on a business trip to New Mexico with Williams when she told him to turn off the music they were listening to because the singers were cussing. The two began arguing and she told him their relationship was over and she needed them to turn around and go back to his house in the 1800 block of Big Easy Street so she could collect her belongings.

While at the house, the woman told officers she was on the outside of the truck reaching in to get $6,000 and a key when Williams began to drive off, causing her to get dragged by the truck. According to the report, the woman kept yelling at him to stop and he did so, but only after she had managed to get back inside.

An officer took pictures of the woman's left foot, which was swollen, bruised and appeared to have road rash on it. The report indicated an officer also saw red marks on her left knee and shoulders. The woman said the shoulder injuries were caused by Williams grabbing her, the report stated.

Officers obtained surveillance footage from a nearby neighbor which corroborated the woman's story, according to the report.

Calls to Williams went unanswered, an officer noted in his report.

Williams was arrested Friday on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a Class 2 felony punishable by a prison term of two to 20 years. He was released from the Ector County jail Sunday after posting a $30,000 surety bond.