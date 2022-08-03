Odessan accused of aggravated assault

Aug. 3—A 29-year-old Odessa man was arrested Sunday after a local convenience store clerk told police he pointed a gun at her when she came to the rescue of a woman she thought he was assaulting.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, a clerk at a 52nd Street DK store told officers that shortly after midnight Sunday she saw Kenneth Scott arguing with a woman in the parking lot of her store. She said she saw Scott grab the woman's arm and try to force her into his pickup truck, but she helped the woman and together they went back into the store and locked the door.

The clerk told officers she called 911 and Scott left, but she ended up calling 911 again when he came back and pointed a gun at her through the store's doors.

Another witness told officers he also saw Scott grab the woman's arm and later point the gun at both women.

According to the report, an officer saw Scott walking away from the door of the store with what appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun and took him into custody.

The weapon turned out to be a realistic-looking BB gun, the report stated.

Scott was booked into the Ector County jail on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault/family violence. He was released Monday after posting surety bonds totaling $50,386.