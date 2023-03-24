Odessan accused in armed robbery

Mar. 23—A 37-year-old Odessa man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a November armed robbery.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, a man told officers on Nov. 19 that two men in a sports utility vehicle offered to give him a ride after one of his tires went flat, but when he got into the vehicle, one of them pulled a gun on him and forced him to withdraw $300 from an ATM machine.

Using surveillance footage from the ATM, officers identified Raymundo Adan Sanchez as the gunman and an arrest warrant for aggravated robbery was issued, the report stated.

On Wednesday, officers arrested Sanchez at an apartment in the 4600 block of North Dixie Boulevard.

According to the report, Sanchez found 2.4 grams of methamphetamine in his pocket.

Sanchez was booked into the Ector County jail on the warrant and on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance. He's being held on surety bonds totaling $40,000.