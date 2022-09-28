Odessan accused of assault

Sep. 27—A 47-year-old Odessa man was arrested Monday night on assault charges after neighbors heard shouting from his home.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, residents of the 7200 block of Waggoner Ranch Road called 911 around 10:30 p.m. Monday after hearing shouts.

When officers arrived, they found Jose Perez smelling of alcohol near his garage and he told them he'd been arguing with his wife before becoming belligerent and refusing to say anything else, the report stated.

Perez's wife, 36, told officers Perez punched her several times and pushed her as she was bathing a 1-year-old boy, causing her to nearly fall into the bathtub, the report stated. Officers saw fresh scrapes and scratches on the child's back and the woman said she isn't sure if Perez scratched the child or if she accidentally did when she was attacked.

Officers obtained a video taken during the bathing that showed Perez push the woman from behind, according to the report.

Perez was arrested on suspicion of injury to a child and assault causing bodily injury. Injury to a child is a state jail felony punishable by six months to two years in prison and the other charge is a misdemeanor. He remained in the Ector County jail Tuesday in lieu of surety bonds totaling $8,500.