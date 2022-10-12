Odessan accused in assault

Oct. 11—An Odessa man who told deputies he was upset after seeing his former common law wife dancing with another man was arrested Sunday night after allegedly breaking into her home, assaulting her and destroying property.

According to an Ector County Sheriff's Office report, a 29-year-old woman told deputies she was sleeping with her 3-year-old daughter when she heard someone trying to break into their home on Benefield Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. She said she saw her former boyfriend, Adrian Hinojos, break a glass window in her backdoor and come inside while she was on the phone with 911.

The woman told deputies Hinojos grabbed her cell phone and threw it, causing it to shatter while screaming at her about the man she'd been dancing with the night prior. According to the report, she said Hinojos ripped her shirt off, grabbed her by both arms and hit her in the mouth.

She further alleged Hinojos knocked her TV and other items off her dresser and emptied her dresser drawers as the deputies were arriving, the report stated.

Deputies reported they saw fresh scratch marks and red marks on her arms in the shape of fingers and a cut on her inner upper lip. They also noticed the back door frame had been broken, along with a cell phone and two kitchen chairs. Numerous items were also on the floor, including a flat screen TV.

Hinojos, who wasn't wearing a shirt when deputies arrived, told them he'd been drinking and intentionally forced his way into the house because he was angry about the woman walking and dancing with another man, the report said.

Hinojos was arrested on suspicion of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony, a first-degree felony punishable by five years to life in prison. He remained in the Ector County jail Tuesday on a $50,000 surety bond.