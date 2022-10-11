Odessan accused of assault

Oct. 10—An Odessa woman whose father took her to church Friday night so she could be prayed over ended up in jail after she allegedly attacked him and an Odessa Police Department officer.

According to an OPD report, officers were dispatched to Odessa Christian Faith Center on Andrews Highway for a medical call around 5:40 p.m. and when they arrived they found Divina Destiney Bujanda, 24, being held down on the floor.

Bujanda's father told the officers he brought her to the church to be prayed for and during their prayers, she jumped up and began attacking him, the report stated. He said he and the other church members placed her on the floor, held her down and called 911.

According to the report, an officer observed deep scratches on the father's right wrist and upper left forearm that were still bleeding. The officer also wrote in his report he saw Bujanda kick a fellow officer in the groin.

Bujanda was arrested on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury, a misdemeanor, and assault on a public servant, a third-degree felony punishable by two to 10 years in prison.

Ector County jail records indicate Bujanda remained in custody Monday on surety bonds totaling $17,500.