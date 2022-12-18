Odessan accused of assault

Dec. 17—A 50-year-old man was arrested Thursday after another man told Ector County Sheriff's deputies he struck him with a gun.

According to an ECSO report, a 40-year-old man told deputies an acquaintance named Jose Estrada pointed a 1911-style pistol at him and threatened to kill him while he was in the 700 block of South Blackfoot around 7 p.m. Thursday.

The report stated the left side of the man's head had a laceration that needed medical treatment.

A witness told deputies he saw Estrada with a gun around the time of the alleged assault, the report stated.

Estrada was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison.

Estrada remains in the Ector County jail on a $50,000 surety bond.