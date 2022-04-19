Odessan accused of assaulting cop

Apr. 18—An Odessa man was arrested Sunday after authorities said he drove into a building, left the scene and then attacked an officer while he tried to arrest him.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, a man drove into the Western Union in the 2500 block of North Dixie Boulevard around 4 p.m. Sunday and was seen walking west in the 900 block of Nimitz.

When an OPD corporal tried to speak with the man, identified as Christian Lindsay, Lindsay charged at him. When the corporal tried to arrest him, Lindsay punched him in the face multiple times and tried to get his gun, the report stated.

Lindsay was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest, assault on a peace officer, attempting to take a weapon and leaving the scene of an accident.

He remains in the Ector County jail on surety bonds totaling $64,000.