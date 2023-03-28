Odessan accused of assaulting officer

Mar. 27—An Odessa man was arrested Friday afternoon after he was accused of stealing nearly $900 worth of items from a sporting goods store, including a pair of Wolverine cowboy boots he allegedly wore out of the store.

According to a University of Texas of the Permian Basin Police Department report, dispatchers received a shoplifting call around 1:40 p.m. Friday from Academy Sports in the 6200 block of Highway 191. When a detective arrived, she saw the director chasing a man later identified as Alfonso Jordan Adame, 58, in the parking lot and she tried to get Adame to stop by activating her emergency lights and yelling "Stop police!"

The detective indicated in her report Adame kept running, yelled "It wasn't me" and ran all the way through another nearby business. The detective caught up with Adame, but she wrote Adame kept swinging his arms back and forth, hitting her. With the help of a bystander, the detective wrote she was able to handcuff Adame.

Store employees told an Odessa Police officer who came to help the detective Adame loaded up a shopping cart with seven Uncle Henry knives, a Yeti cooler, a Buck multi-tool, two OT knives, boxers, a shirt and a pair of shorts and a pair of Hey Dude shoes before walking out of the store wearing a stolen pair of Wolverine boots. The items had a total value of $879.86, the report indicated.

Adame was booked into the Ector County jail on suspicion of assault on a public servant, evading arrest with previous conviction, resisting arrest, failure to identify giving false/fictitious information and theft of property.

The report indicated he was also booked on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance after 8.2 grams of cocaine was found in his pocket. The drug charge, a second-degree felony, is the most serious of the charges he faces and comes with a potential prison sentence of two to 20 years in prison.

According to jail records, Adame got out of jail March 4 after being arrested on an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle charge.

Adame remained in custody Monday on surety bonds totaling $53,500.