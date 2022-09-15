Odessan accused of beating his child's mother

Sep. 15—An Odessa man is facing an aggravated robbery charge after his child's mother accused him of attacking her with his fists, a tricycle and a rock.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, a 34-year-old woman called 911 around 7 a.m. Aug. 28. She told officers she'd gone to the 800 block of Fall Avenue to pick up Dekovan Johnson's grandfather and when she got out of the car Johnson, 31, attacked her.

She said Johnson punched her "all over her head," picked up a child's tricycle and began hitting her in the head with it and then threw a rock at her, the report stated. She also said Johnson choked her while she was laying on the ground.

Throughout the assault, the woman said Johnson demanded her iPhone 13 before taking it and fleeing the scene, according to the report.

Officers saw a large bump and cut on the woman's forehead, a cut under her chin and multiple bruises on her chin, according to the report.

Johnson was arrested on suspicion of aggravated robbery early Wednesday morning. He remained in the Ector County jail Wednesday evening on a $75,000 surety bond.