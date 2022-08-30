Odessan accused of breaking child's elbow

Aug. 29—An Odessa man was arrested Friday night after a woman accused him of breaking a 3-year-old's elbow.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, a woman walked into the police station around 5 p.m. Friday and told an officer the 3-year-old had been misbehaving and acting disrespectful toward her and when Kristopher Scott Goodwin got to her apartment on South Grant Avenue, he took the child into the kitchen to discipline her.

The woman heard the girl shout out "Ow, Kris, you're hurting me" and she learned the child had sustained a fractured left elbow, the report stated.

The child was taken to Harmony Home Child Advocacy Center and she told a forensic examiner Goodwin grabbed her arm, twisted it and pushed her into a corner, the report stated.

Goodwin was arrested on suspicion of injury to a child, a state jail felony punishable by six months to two years in prison.

Goodwin remained in the Ector County jail Monday on a $20,000 surety bond.