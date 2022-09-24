Odessan accused of criminal mischief

Sep. 23—A 55-year-old West Odessa man was arrested Tuesday, three months after a woman told Ector County Sheriff's deputies he drove through her front gate, damaging it and her fence.

According to an Ector County Sheriff's Office report, the woman called authorities June 14 to say Jay Brent Rush drove through the gate while driving a Chevrolet suburban with Kansas license plates. She said a local fence company said it would cost her just under $5,000 to repair the damage.

An investigation revealed Rush does drive a Chevy suburban with temporary license plates, but he did not return multiple phone calls from deputies who wanted to speak with him, the report stated.

A warrant was issued for Rush's arrest on suspicion of criminal mischief, causing more than $2,500 damage, but less than $30,000 damage. The crime is a state jail felony punishable by a prison sentence of six months to two years.

Rush was arrested on that warrant Tuesday and he was released from the Ector County jail Thursday after posting a $5,000 surety bond.

According to online Ector County District Court records, Rush pleaded no contest Aug. 4 to disregarding a red light and operating an unregistered vehicle without a license or insurance.