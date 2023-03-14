Odessan accused in delivery of controlled substance

Mar. 13—A 19-year-old Odessa man was arrested early Saturday morning after an Odessa police officer found multiple boxes of THC vape pens in his car along with more than $500 in cash.

According to an OPD report, a sergeant found the boxes while checking out a Dodge Caliber that was parked at Slator Park at 4:30 a.m., well after park hours. He also found a loaded Glock handgun with a round in the chamber and a small amount of marijuana.

Will Edwards was arrested on suspicion of delivery of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony punishable by five years to life in prison and the misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Edwards remained in the Ector County jail Monday morning on surety bonds totaling $52,341.