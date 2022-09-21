Odessan accused of false report

Sep. 20—A 911 call about a man threatening another man and his children with a knife and a gun resulted in the caller being arrested on suspicion of false reporting Thursday.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, a man named "Isaac" called 911 on Aug. 29 and said he was walking with his children in the 1300 block of East Century when the man threatened them. He told dispatchers he researched the address of the man and discovered a sex offender lived there.

"Isaac" further stated that "if he had to do something about it, he would, because he was loaded," according to the report. He refused to give his address.

When officers went to the area, they couldn't find anyone matching the suspect's description and then went to the home of the suspect, the report stated.

The homeowner told officers she suspected "Isaac" was actually her estranged brother-in-law, Aymen Shaker Al Daraji. She said her sister had come to live with her after separating from Al Daraji, 31, and her son had once fought him.

The homeowner, the son and the estranged wife all identified the voice of the 911 caller as Al Daraji, according to the report.

Al Daraji was arrested on suspicion of false alarm or report, a Class A misdemeanor, Thursday. He was released Friday after posting a $1,500 surety bond.