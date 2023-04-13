Odessan accused on felony charges

Apr. 12—An Odessa man was arrested last week on drug and weapons charges.

According to an Ector County Sheriff's Office report released Wednesday, a deputy was dispatched to the 3600 block of North Kaylee Avenue around 11 p.m. April 3 about a wanted person.

When the deputy arrived, he found Adriel Lucas Molinar, 19, in a minivan in the driveway and he smelled marijuana coming from it, the report stated. While searching the van, he found a firearm that had been reported stolen in Winkler County and 10 THC bars in various flavors.

While booking Molinar into the Ector County jail, another deputy found a Xanax pill and a crushed up Xanax bar in Molinar's wallet, the report stated.

Molinar was booked on suspicion of theft of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a dangerous drug. He was released Tuesday after posting surety bonds totaling $31,000. The controlled substance charge is a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison.