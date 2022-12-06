Odessan accused of hitting bicyclist

Dec. 5—A bicyclist was critically injured Saturday night in what law enforcement officers are saying was a drunk driving crash.

According to a Texas Department of Public Safety report, dispatchers received a call about a bicyclist being struck by a pickup truck at 67th Street and Dixie Boulevard.

When troopers arrived on the scene, two witnesses said they saw a Chevrolet pickup hit the bike from behind. They told the troopers the driver got out of the truck, told them he'd been drinking and had to leave, the report stated.

The two witnesses further stated they knew the driver to be James Thomas Allen, 32, and provided the troopers his address, according to the report.

When a trooper arrived at the home, he found the pickup truck, but was told Allen was not there, but he was on the telephone, the report stated.

The trooper wrote in his report that an "extremely emotional" Allen told him where he was and had slurred speech and red glassy eyes when he arrived. He told the trooper he'd driven to a liquor store.

The trooper noted Allen, who smelled strongly of alcohol, blew 0.18 on a portable breath test.

Allen fled on foot after being placed under arrest, but was caught and forcibly detained, the report stated.

Allen performed poorly on field sobriety tests and admitted he was drunk and shouldn't have been driving, the trooper wrote in his report.

Allen was arrested on suspicion of failure to stop and render aid resulting in serious bodily injury, intoxication assault and evading arrest. Two of the charges are third-degree felonies punishable by two to 10 years in prison.

He was booked into the Ector County jail around 7 a.m. Saturday and released Sunday after posting surety bonds totaling $22,000.