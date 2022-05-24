Odessan accused of inappropriately touching boy

May 23—A 41-year-old Odessa man was arrested early Monday morning hours after a 13-year-old boy reported he'd touched him inappropriately.

An Odessa Police Department report detailed that an officer was dispatched to Commanche Trail Park around 10:45 p.m. Sunday about a disturbance. When the officer arrived, a couple told him they were standing next to their vehicle when they heard a boy screaming and when they went to see what was going on, they saw a man later identified as Alex Galindo Licon on top of a teenager.

When the man tried to talk to Licon, he said Licon took off running, the report stated. At that point, the teenager told the couple Licon had grabbed him "down there" while hugging him and pointed at his groin.

One of the witnesses pointed out that Licon was walking along the brush line on the south end of the park, but he disappeared when the officer began to walk over to him, according to the report. Licon reappeared at the west end of the park about an hour later and after one of the witnesses confirmed he was the man who had accosted the boy, he was taken into custody.

Licon, who was slurring his speech and smelled of alcohol, denied interacting with anyone at the park, the report stated.

He was booked into the Ector County jail on suspicion of indecency with a child shortly before 1 a.m. Monday.