Odessan accused in intoxication assault

Sep. 26—An Odessa man was arrested early Sunday morning on suspicion of intoxication assault following a two-vehicle crash that sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to a Texas Department of Public Safety report, troopers learned of the crash at FM3472 and Avenue D around 12:15 a.m. During the course of their investigation, they determined that Cody Morales, 29, was driving a Ford F250 pickup truck on the wrong side of the road and collided with a Nissan SUV in the eastbound lanes of FM3472.

Troopers smelled alcohol on Morales' breath, saw he had glassy, bloodshot eyes and was swaying as he talked to them, according to the report. Morales failed field sobriety tests and he blew 0.165 and 0.173 on an intoxilyzer at the Ector County jail, the report stated.

The troopers also drew blood from Morales to send to a crime lab.

Morales was released from the Ector County jail later Sunday after posting a $10,000 surety bond. Intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury is a Class 3 felony punishable by two to 10 years in prison.