Odessan accused of molesting girl

Sep. 6—A 36-year-old Odessa man was arrested Sunday after a 12-year-old girl said he touched her inappropriately.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, dispatchers received a 911 call around 10 a.m. about Phillip Ray Collins wanting to kill himself at a residence on Eisenhower Road and officers were able to convince him not to do so.

Officers were told Collins threatened to kill himself after being informed the girl had accused him of touching her inappropriately earlier that morning after having gotten drunk, the report stated.

Phillip admitted to officers he had been drinking.

According to the report, he denied molesting the girl and said he had no recollection of the incident, but he also stated he "shouldn't have done that."

Collins was arrested on suspicion of indecency with a child, sexual contact, a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison. He was released from the Ector County jail after posting a $50,000 surety bond.