Odessan accused of possession

Nov. 22—Driving without his headlights landed an Odessa man in the Ector County jail Friday night on drug charges.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, an officer pulled over a Hyundai Elantra in the 1200 block of West University Boulevard around 9 p.m. Friday because the driver, Ivan Estrada, 20, hadn't turned on its headlights.

While speaking with Estrada, the officer noticed the car smelled like marijuana and Estrada admitted he had marijuana and cocaine inside the car, the report stated.

During a subsequent search, the officer found 5.73 grams of marijuana in a fast food bag and 9.73 grams of cocaine in the driver's side pocket door, the report stated. He also found a digital scale in the center console and new individual baggies in Estrada's boot.

Estrada was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, 4-200 grams, a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison and possession of marijuana. He was also cited for not having a driver's license and driving without headlights.

Estrada was released from the Ector County jail Saturday after posting surety bonds totaling $25,500.