Odessan accused of ramming car

Oct. 12—A 28-year-old woman accused of purposely ramming another woman's car in May was arrested recently on suspicion of aggravated criminal mischief.

According to Ector County court records, Ector County Sheriff's deputies received a call about a disturbance in the 11000 block of West 64th Street on May 26. When deputies arrived, a man and a woman told them Arsina Hernandez arrived at the residence, confronted them and then intentionally hit a Kia Sportage LX owned by the woman, causing nearly $3,200 in damage to the driver's side wheel, axle and driver's side bumper.

Hernandez was identified as the former girlfriend of the man, according to the report.

The pair told deputies Hernandez agreed to pay for the damages, but hadn't done so as of Sept. 9, the report stated.

A warrant was issued for Hernandez and she was arrested Oct. 5.

She was released from the Ector County jail Oct. 7 after posting a $2,500 surety bond.

Criminal mischief, $2,500 to $30,000, is a state jail felony punishable by six months to two years in prison.